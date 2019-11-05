Markel Corp Acquires 17,000 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Markel Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.33.

MCK stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.29. 87,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,365. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.