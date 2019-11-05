Markel Corp Buys New Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Markel Corp bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 250,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

KHC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 678,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,750. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.