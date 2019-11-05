Markel Corp Has $63.70 Million Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up about 1.0% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Markel Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $63,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 776.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.04. 4,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.77. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 98.61%.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total value of $96,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,380.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

