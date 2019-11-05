MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on MarketAxess and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MarketAxess from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $7.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $358.40. The stock had a trading volume of 227,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,209. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $199.04 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.35.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $402,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465,058.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $955,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at $18,433,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

