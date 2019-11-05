Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Marlin Business Services’s previous dividend of $0.11.

MRLN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.90. Marlin Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 17.19%. Research analysts predict that Marlin Business Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

MRLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.