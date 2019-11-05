Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.67-8.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.87.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $114.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAC. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $105,986.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,561.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $239,005.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $742,642 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

