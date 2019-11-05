Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Martyn Coffey Purchases 21 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($196.20).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marshalls alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Martyn Coffey bought 22 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 684 ($8.94) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.63).

On Thursday, August 22nd, Martyn Coffey sold 118,498 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £804,601.42 ($1,051,354.27).

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 719 ($9.40) on Tuesday. Marshalls plc has a 52-week low of GBX 411.40 ($5.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.70 ($9.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 691.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 663.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 25.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSLH. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 506.67 ($6.62).

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.