Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 7,542 Shares

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total value of $2,097,656.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,924,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,129,624,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $2,099,466.54.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42.

On Monday, October 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.89, for a total value of $2,058,136.38.

On Friday, October 25th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total value of $2,040,563.52.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,974,646.44.

On Monday, October 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total value of $2,051,122.32.

On Thursday, October 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total value of $2,097,882.72.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,103,162.12.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total value of $4,323,033.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $6,473,367.00.

Shares of MA stock opened at $276.33 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 2,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

