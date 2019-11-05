Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $18,541,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.06. The stock had a trading volume of 246,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $283.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.64 and its 200 day moving average is $266.91. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,974,646.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,315,979,639.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,388 shares of company stock valued at $31,586,383. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.45.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.