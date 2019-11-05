Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $320.00 at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $319.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nomura boosted their price target on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

Shares of MA stock opened at $276.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $283.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $2,099,466.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,924,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,156,485,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,388 shares of company stock valued at $31,586,383. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

