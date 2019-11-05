Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 95,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,486. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.99. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $49,960.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,664.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley M. Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,734 shares of company stock valued at $299,188. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $704,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,383 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 76,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Matador Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

