Matic Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.07 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Matic Network has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Matic Network token can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $35.17 million and approximately $24.07 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Matic Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00220942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.01474730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028638 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matic Network Token Profile

Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,384,224,035 tokens. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network. Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network.

Matic Network Token Trading

Matic Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.