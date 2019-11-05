Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MATW has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matthews International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ MATW traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,569. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 413,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 156.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

