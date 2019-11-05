McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($1.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. McDermott International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of MDR opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $303.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.15. McDermott International has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDR. ValuEngine downgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

