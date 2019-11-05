MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 885,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,420 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up 2.4% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $46,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,074,000 after acquiring an additional 410,101 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,009,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 389,465 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 880,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 620,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,464. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

