MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 78,359 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,359 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $65,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 281,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,924,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter.

JNK stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 374,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,148. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.76 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.67.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

