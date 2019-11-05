Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MEDP. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $216.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $561,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,172.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

