Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on MEET shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Meet Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MEET stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.49. 1,195,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,104. The company has a market capitalization of $345.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Meet Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEET. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meet Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 717,543 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meet Group by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 472,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 385,472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Meet Group by 1,869.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 262,202 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Meet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

