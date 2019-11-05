Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.10

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.05, with a volume of 14566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.26.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:MR.UN)

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

