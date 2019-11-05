Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.19.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

MLNX traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $114.07. 5,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,605. Mellanox Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.89.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 7,500 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $819,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,221,383 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $135,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,321 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,905,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.