Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.75

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €108.75 ($126.45) and last traded at €108.65 ($126.34), with a volume of 63409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €107.95 ($125.52).

The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €96.26.

About Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.