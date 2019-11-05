MGIC Investment Corp. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGIC Investment in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

MTG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $77,766.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,245.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 72,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $1,014,543.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,058,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,860,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,082. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 29.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,918,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,520,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 47.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,094,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,076,000 after buying an additional 1,954,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 421.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,520,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,128,000 after buying an additional 1,228,929 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 98.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,117,000 after buying an additional 1,173,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 155.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,928,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,342,000 after buying an additional 1,173,227 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

