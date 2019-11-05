Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $268,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jerry L. Mcdaniel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 14,259 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $373,728.39.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $69.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,477,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 149,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.