MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MOFG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $540.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $51.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,763.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

