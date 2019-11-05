Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Miller Industries stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,156. The company has a market capitalization of $407.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.96. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.35 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey I. Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore H. Ashford III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,245. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 32,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

