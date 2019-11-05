Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $192.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.10 million.

Shares of MG traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,376. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $453.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

