Mithril Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Mithril token can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io, DigiFinex and FCoin. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009690 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001711 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,279,402 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BitForex, Ethfinex, Bithumb, HitBTC, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, OKEx, LBank, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

