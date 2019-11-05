MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will report sales of $39.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.29 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $35.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $153.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.42 million to $154.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $169.15 million, with estimates ranging from $164.88 million to $172.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 326,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 167,635 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 175,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.