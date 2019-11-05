MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.10 Million

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will report sales of $39.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.29 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $35.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $153.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.42 million to $154.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $169.15 million, with estimates ranging from $164.88 million to $172.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 326,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 167,635 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 175,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.