Mizuho Analysts Give MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) a $25.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MD has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MEDNAX from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Fernandez purchased 64,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $1,392,766.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 164,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,584.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 34.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 56.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 78.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 18.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.