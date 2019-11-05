MKM Partners Analysts Give Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) a $63.00 Price Target

MKM Partners set a $63.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TAP has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.64.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $103,915.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares in the company, valued at $354,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 56.6% during the third quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 126,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,527 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,076,000 after acquiring an additional 53,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

