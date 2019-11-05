Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Given a $42.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) has been given a $42.00 price target by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mobile Mini’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

MINI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price target on Mobile Mini and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,622. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MINI. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 44.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 313.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 565.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 67.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

