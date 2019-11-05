Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.0-$37.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.84 million.Model N also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.22-$0.31 EPS.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Model N to $29.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their target price on Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 327,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,715. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Model N has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $987.56 million, a PE ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $34.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,600 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $70,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 1,522 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $39,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,635.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $237,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

