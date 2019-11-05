Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company's shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2019 results were driven by higher revenues. The company’s global expansion efforts, diversified business across sectors and industries, and decent M&A activities bode well for the long term. Further, the company’s capital deployment plan is impressive and will enhance shareholder value. However, mounting operating expenses, particularly rise in compensation costs, remain a key near-term concern. As the company continues with its hiring spree, costs are likely to remain elevated. Additionally, the company remains exposed to unfavorable changes in the regulatory and political environment, and foreign exchange fluctuations owing to the global presence.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MC. ValuEngine raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moelis & Co news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $589,641.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

