Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.91.

Shares of MCO traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.00. The stock had a trading volume of 555,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,091. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $223.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.91 and its 200 day moving average is $203.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moody’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,115,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,121,000 after acquiring an additional 274,515 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,044,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,936,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,232,000 after acquiring an additional 121,443 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,642,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,699,000 after acquiring an additional 150,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

