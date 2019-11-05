Morgan Stanley Analysts Give bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) a $100.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of bluebird bio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.74.

BLUE opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.16. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $79.91 and a twelve month high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $117,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,610 shares of company stock worth $494,446. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

