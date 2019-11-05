Morgan Stanley Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. International Money Express Inc has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.70 million, a PE ratio of -315.20 and a beta of -0.20.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $82.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Money Express Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, insider Solomon Cohen sold 16,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $210,477.00. Also, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 124,508 shares of company stock worth $1,502,157 over the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

