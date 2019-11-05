Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 180,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 39,870 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

