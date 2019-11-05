Morgan Stanley Purchases 17,539 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

In related news, Director John W. Ballantine purchased 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $28,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

