Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,836 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 33,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

RGCO stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. RGC Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $239.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of -0.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

