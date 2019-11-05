Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 85,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,851 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,798,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 179.8% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,228,000.

NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $112.47.

