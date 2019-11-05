Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 19,094 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 19,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total transaction of $3,090,172.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,313,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,346,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MORN traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.70. 87,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.61. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter worth $214,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 266.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

