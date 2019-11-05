Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $99.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.33, for a total transaction of $1,424,059.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,512,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,586,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $2,768,833.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,692,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,068,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,117 shares of company stock valued at $46,333,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,762,000 after buying an additional 117,093 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,225,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 483,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,905,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,087,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

