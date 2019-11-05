Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $332,000 in Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 53,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth $311,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth $328,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth $99,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. 106,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. Amplify Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Christopher W. Hamm sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $28,528.76. Also, Director Christopher W. Hamm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $273,400.00. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

