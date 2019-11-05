Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Makes New $351,000 Investment in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 47,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,841,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,865,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,068,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $19,448,324.88. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,626.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AM traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 52,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,901. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. Antero Midstream Corp has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.78%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 372.73%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

