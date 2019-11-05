Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 1,110 Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cryolife were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cryolife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cryolife during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cryolife by 154.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cryolife by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cryolife in the second quarter worth $777,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. 10,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,478. Cryolife Inc has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $874.96 million, a PE ratio of 90.69, a PEG ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryolife Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price objective on Cryolife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

