Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 170 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,779,000 after purchasing an additional 103,008 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 293.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 497,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,410,000 after purchasing an additional 370,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 98.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 275,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLCE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.54. 4,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,584. Childrens Place Inc has a 12-month low of $69.94 and a 12-month high of $148.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.28 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.