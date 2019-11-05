Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 1,840 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 173.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $78,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Huff purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $244,558.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 69,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.66 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Wells Fargo & Co cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

