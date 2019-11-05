Murray Income Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 8.25 (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MUT traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 862 ($11.26). The stock had a trading volume of 60,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,460. The company has a market capitalization of $567.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 845.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 773.45. Murray Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 8.38 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 858 ($11.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

