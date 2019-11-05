Mutual Advisors LLC Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,491 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,983,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,025,000 after acquiring an additional 848,808 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 13,285,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 730,270 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,760,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,515,000 after acquiring an additional 720,668 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $20,984,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $17,444,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 33,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,188. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

