Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,823 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,475,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,466,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,055,000 after acquiring an additional 268,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 437.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,826 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,775,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,633,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,610,000 after acquiring an additional 164,567 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 190,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.04. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

